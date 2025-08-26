Refereeing appointments confirmed for Super League Round 24 as Scott Mikalauskas makes first appearance of 2025

SUPER LEAGUE Round 24 is upon us this weekend and what a weekend of rugby league it promises to be!

The action kicks off on Thursday night when Castleford Tigers travel to Leigh Leopards before Hull KR take on St Helens on Friday night alongside Salford Red Devils’ trip to Warrington Wolves.

Interestingly, referee Scott Mikalauskas will officiate his first Super League game of 2025 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

On Saturday, Hull FC host Leeds Rhinos, with Huddersfield Giants making the short journey to Wakefield Trinity before Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors round things off in the evening.

But, who will officiate the six fixtures?

Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers

28th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: J. Callaghan

Touch Judge 1: T. Jones

Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Hull KR v St Helens

29th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: M. Mckelvey

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils

29th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: S. Mikalauskas

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis

Touch Judge 2: E. Mccarthy

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

30th August, KO: 15:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: J. Kinsley

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants

30th August, KO: 17:30

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors

30th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: T. Alibert

Referee: T. Grant

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins