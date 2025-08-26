Refereeing appointments confirmed for Super League Round 24 as Scott Mikalauskas makes first appearance of 2025

SUPER LEAGUE Round 24 is upon us this weekend and what a weekend of rugby league it promises to be!
The action kicks off on Thursday night when Castleford Tigers travel to Leigh Leopards before Hull KR take on St Helens on Friday night alongside Salford Red Devils’ trip to Warrington Wolves.
Interestingly, referee Scott Mikalauskas will officiate his first Super League game of 2025 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
On Saturday, Hull FC host Leeds Rhinos, with Huddersfield Giants making the short journey to Wakefield Trinity before Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors round things off in the evening.
But, who will officiate the six fixtures?
Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers
28th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: J. Callaghan
Touch Judge 1: T. Jones
Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Hull KR v St Helens
29th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: M. Mckelvey
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils
29th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: S. Mikalauskas
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis
Touch Judge 2: E. Mccarthy
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos
30th August, KO: 15:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: J. Kinsley
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants
30th August, KO: 17:30
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: P. Crashley
Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors
30th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: T. Alibert
Referee: T. Grant
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins