Adam Pompey leads New Zealand Warriors fightback against St George Illawarra Dragons

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 14 ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 10

TOM SMITH, Go Media Stadium, Friday

ADAM POMPEY’S late double powered the Warriors to a fightback win over the Dragons that puts them back in the top four.

Having upset top-eight teams Canberra and Cronulla over the past fortnight, St George Illawarra flew across the Tasman aiming to hand the Warriors their fourth straight defeat.

And that looked like the script once Mathew Feagai crossed twice in the opening 20 minutes.

But failed head-injury assessments by Jack De Belin, Hamish Stewart and Hame Sele left the Saints light on troops, and New Zealand mowed them down thanks to Pompey’s brace.

The Aucklanders return to the top four at Penrith’s expense, after their Thursday-night loss to Melbourne.

The Warriors performed a spine-tingling cultural ceremony before kick-off, although the visitors made the fast start via Feagai on the left edge.

In between, De Belin and Stewart clashed heads, before Sele copped a knock tackling Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Chanel Harris-Tavita finished a Leka Halasima charge to keep the Warriors in touch at the break.

After a quiet start to the second half, the Bunker waved away the Dragons’ obstruction claims to award Pompey his first four-pointer in the 63rd minute.

Then Taine Tuaupiki sent the centre in again with eight minutes remaining to secure the much needed win.

WARRIORS: 1 Taine Tuaupiki, 2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3 Adam Pompey, 4 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 5 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7 Tanah Boyd, 8 James Fisher-Harris, 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Jackson Ford, 11 Leka Halasima, 12 Marata Niukore, 13 Erin Clark. Subs (all used): 14 Samuel Healey, 15 Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 16 Demitric Vaimauga, 17 Tanner Stowers-Smith

Tries: Harris-Tavita (33), Pompey (63, 73); Goals: Boyd 1/3

DRAGONS: 1 Clint Gutherson, 5 Corey Allan, 3 Hayden Buchanan, 4 Mathew Feagai, 22 Christian Tuipulotu, 6 Lyhkan King-Togia, 7 Kyle Flanagan, 8 Emre Guler, 9 Damien Cook, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Luciano Leilua, 12 Hamish Stewart, 13 Jack De Belin. Subs (all used): 14 Jacob Liddle, 15 Jacob Halangahu, 16 Hame Sele, 17 Loko Pasifiki Tonga. 18th man (used): 2 Tyrell Sloan

Tries: Feagai (11, 21); Goals: Flanagan 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 4-10; 10-10, 14-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Adam Pompey; Dragons: Mathew Feagai

Penalty count: 4-4; Half-time: 4-10; Referee: Todd Smith