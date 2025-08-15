Castleford Tigers identify new head coach

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have identified their new head coach, interim boss Chris Chester has revealed.

The club has been on the lookout for a new boss since the sacking of Danny McGuire almost two months ago.

And now Chester has explained that an announcement is imminent.

“We’ve had some real positive conversations this week, we have interviewed all the candidates and trimmed it down to four,” Chester said.

“We interviewed the two that made the final cut and we have got a preferred candidate. We are going through the process now of negotiating a deal with the candidate.

“It’s been very positive, I would have hoped to be sitting here to give an exclusive but the time difference and things like that has been difficult.

“We came to a decision yesterday as a club and a board. It was important we put two in front of the board and they both presented very well.”

Chester has revealed that he will be head coach until the end of the season.

“It’s been harder than I thought, it’s been a really tough decision. I will let that person and we will thrash out a deal.

“We had over 20 candidates with some really good UK and overseas candidates. Ryan Carr, Jimmy Lenihan, Ian Watson, we have had a lot of really good applicants.

“This is a massive signing for the club and I’m excited about the guy that will be leading us in 2026.

“They have got things to tie up back home so it will be the end of the season. Deep down I probably knew I would be in the job until the end of the season.”