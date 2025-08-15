Castleford Tigers boss Chris Chester responds to Mikaele Ravalawa and Semi Valemei speculation

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Chris Chester has responded to speculation that the West Yorkshire club are hunting the signatures of NRL powerhouse wingers Mikaele Ravalawa and Semi Valemei.

Love Rugby League and All Out Rugby League have linked the Tigers with both wingers, with Ravalawa currently on loan at the South Sydney Rabbitohs from St George Illawarra Dragons and Valemei presently with North Queensland Cowboys.

Whilst Valemei has only registered one appearance in the NRL for the Cowboys in 2025, Ravalawa has made three appearances for the Rabbitohs.

With both men known for their strong ball-carrying ability out of defence – something that Castleford have lacked all season – the prospect of signing the two players had got a number of fans excited.

However, Chester has poured cold water on those rumours.

“We’ve been linked to a lot of players recently but the last time I looked, (Mikaele) Ravalawa was on half a million dollars a year,” Chester joked.

“We’ve been linked to lots and that’s good publicity for us but I’m confident the squad we’ve put together in 2026 will be competing.

“If we’re not in and around that top six play-off with the squad we’ve put together then I would be disappointed.

“We’ve brought young, quality English guys and some top Aussie talent so I’m excited and the preferred head coaching candidate is excited to work with them, too.”