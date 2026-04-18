Adam Reynolds gets Brisbane Broncos past Wests Tigers

WESTS TIGERS 20 BRISBANE BRONCOS 21

TOM SMITH, Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Saturday

ADAM REYNOLDS’ return from a groin issue helped Brisbane overcome their punishing injury toll to snap Wests’ three-game winning streak.

The Broncos lost gun prop Payne Haas to a knee complaint in the first half then fullback Jesse Arthars to a calf in the second, on top of their already-crowded absentee list featuring stars Reece Walsh, Ben Hunt and Patrick Carrigan.

But their 35-year-old captain stepped up, booting the late penalty and field-goal that secured a stirring victory against the odds.

The Tigers started brightly on the back of the impressive Terrell May, but the visitors took a slender lead into half-time thanks to two tries in the four minutes before the break.

Api Koroisau’s second-half score put the hosts’ nose back in front, but the premiers defied the weight of possession to snatch the lead courtesy of Reynolds’ boot.

With Haas sidelined by a knee injury, Xavier Willison posted team-high tallies of tackles (54) and running metres (161) in a monster shift, well supported by try-scorer Ben Talty off the bench.

The Broncos have never lost to the Wests Tigers in Campbelltown, winning nine on the trot after drawing the joint venture’s first ever outing here in 2000.

The Tigers notched their third straight win by thumping the Knights at this venue the Sunday prior, and coach Benji Marshall regained some big names for the visit of the Broncos.

Star stand-off Jarome Luai recovered from the knee injury that’s sidelined him for the past month, shifting in-form ex-Bronco Jock Madden to the bench, while Taylan May (shoulder) slotted into the centres.

In the other corner, the Broncos lost a cliffhanger Queensland derby to the Cowboys the Friday prior minus playmakers Walsh, Reynolds and Hunt.

Michael Maguire benefitted from Reynolds’ return here, but lost lock forward Patrick Carrigan to suspension.

Hooker Cory Paix also missed due to a head knock in round six, inviting highly-regarded rookie Cameron Bukowski to make his first-grade debut off the bench.

Taylan May scored the opener when Samuela Fainu snatched an Adam Doueihi bomb from Arthars’ grasp, then Doueihi – who was perfect with the boot – kicked a penalty goal when the Broncos messed up a short goal-line dropout.

But a superb Ezra Mam cut-out put Josiah Karapani into the left corner for Brisbane’s reply.

Wests looked well on top when Haas went down and Jahream Bula combined with Doueihi for a long-range four-pointer.

However, the Broncos somehow led at the break after Deine Mariner cashed in on a floating Reynolds kick and Talty steamed onto a short Reynolds pass.

Following the restart, some desperate Brisbane defence denied Terrell May but there was no denying Koroisau, who converted a mountain of pressure into four points.

Doueihi’s conversion gave the Tigers a two-point buffer they preserved until a Koroisau penalty at marker gifted Reynolds two points of his own in the 67th minute.

With the scores locked 20-all, Heamasi Makasini spilled a Reynolds kick, then the veteran made no mistake with his drop kick from twelve metres out directly in front.

The undermanned Queenslanders then clung on for ten minutes to claim a vital win.

GAMESTAR: Returning from a groin injury, Adam Reynolds displayed all the experience he’s accrued over 313 NRL matches, coolly delivering the late penalty and drop-goal that got Brisbane home.

GAMEBREAKER: Reynolds’ one-pointer with ten minutes remaining proved the difference.

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

1 Jahream Bula

2 Sunia Turuva

3 Taylan May

4 Patrick Herbert

5 Heamasi Makasini

6 Jarome Luai

7 Adam Doueihi

8 Terrell May

9 Api Koroisau

10 Fonua Pole

11 Samuela Fainu

12 Kai Pearce-Paul

13 Alex Twal

Subs

14 Jock Madden

15 Sione Fainu

16 Royce Hunt

17 Alex Seyfarth (not used)

18 Latu Fainu

19 Luke Laulilii (not used)

Tries: Taylan May (10), Bula (32), Koroisau (54)

Goals: Doueihi 4/4

BRONCOS

1 Jesse Arthars

2 Josiah Karapani

3 Kotoni Staggs

4 Gehamat Shibasaki

5 Deine Mariner

6 Ezra Mam

7 Adam Reynolds

8 Corey Jensen

9 Josh Rogers

10 Payne Haas

11 Brendan Piakura

12 Jordan Riki

13 Xavier Willison

Subs

14 Thomas Duffy (not used)

15 Ben Talty

17 Jack Gosiewski

18 Va’a Semu (not used)

19 Hayze Perham

20 Cameron Bukowski (D)

Tries: Karapani (23), Mariner (37), Talty (40)

Goals: Reynolds 4/4

Field-goals: Reynolds (71)

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 8-0, 8-6, 14-6, 14-12, 14-18; 20-18, 20-20, 20-21

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Terrell May; Broncos: Xavier Willison

Penalty count: 2-4

Half-time: 14-18

Referee: Todd Smith

Attendance: 17,316