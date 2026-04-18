Adrian Lam explains Leigh Leopards absences after ‘resilient’ win

LEIGH LEOPARDS coach Adrian Lam was “just grateful we got the two points” after a hard-fought, 18-6 win at York Knights.

He said: “It wasn’t pretty. It was really tough, resilient stuff through the majority of it.

“There were some great stats and signs in there; we completed at 96 percent in the second half, and kept them to zero.

“We scored at the same time (through Josh Charnley) as against Warrington last week but we managed that last 20 a lot better this time around. We’ve learned lessons there.

“The game could have gone either way. At some stages, I didn’t feel in control but we managed it well at times. There’s some positive signs.”

Leigh lost Robbie Mulhern in the warm-up while fellow forward Matt Davis played no part.

Lam explained of Mulhern: “We did it as a precaution.

“Him and I spoke about it. There’s been a situation like this before where it gets to this point and it (his calf) tears and it’s six-to-eight weeks.

“He said it didn’t feel quite right, so I made the call not to play him. It’s a long season. A few others played busted tonight.

“(Davis) got a head knock in training yesterday and that got worse as he got home so the medical team made the call to pull him out.

“It’s not ideal but he’s another one who would probably be on the bench.

“We were down to the last couple tonight so that’s quite frightening.”

Edwin Ipape also only played the first 30 minutes and Lam added: “If we had a fit team, we probably wouldn’t have played him.

“Edwin was one of those who played busted. He had some shoulder pain from last week against Warrington.

“But he put his hand up, and we just needed him at the start.”