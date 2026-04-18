Different travel plan pays off for happy Hull KR boss Willie Peters

HULL KR coach Willie Peters says the decision to charter a flight to Toulouse Olympique paid off with their 46-0 victory.

With no direct flights for much of the year, other clubs have taken long journeys with multiple stops to reach Toulouse, but the Robins went private in order to get there and back in the same day.

Peters said: “We are in and out of Toulouse in a day, something I wanted to do for a while now in order to give the boys more time off, and it seems to have worked today.

“I’m really proud of their performance, they were very professional in their approach.

“We were 6-0 for a while with a try disallowed and maybe should have had more points but what I liked is that we didn’t get frustrated but got through that period then scored some points.

“Toulouse are a very good side, they don’t go away and the score doesn’t indicate the physicality or how tough the game really was.

“I’m pleased with the nilling, the first so far this year.

“I thought we dominated that central position which took away their threats. They like to play, they like time and space so I’m really happy with that.

“It was great to have our captain Mini (Elliot Minchella) back, he provides a lot of energy and leadership.”