Adam Reynolds gives Brisbane Broncos more derby joy over North Queensland Cowboys

BRISBANE BRONCOS 26 NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 16

TOM SMITH, Suncorp Stadium, Friday

ADAM REYNOLDS piloted the Broncos to a commanding win over the Cowboys in the Queensland derby.

The 35-year-old skipper scored a try, assisted another and kicked flawlessly, while mercurial fullback Reece Walsh had another mixed night after a nightmare in the round-two loss to Canberra.

The Cowboys hauled back their 12-0 half-time deficit early in the second half.

But Jesse Arthars’ try and Reynolds’ penalty goal clinched the Brisbane’s victory — their fifth straight against their intra-state rivals.

It leaves under-siege Cowboys coach Todd Payten still searching for his first win of 2025.

North Queensland started strongly before a Walsh 40/20 shifted the momentum and Jack Gosiewski turned a Reynolds grubber into the opening points.

The veteran playmaker then crossed himself courtesy of a clever dummy.

The Cowboys took just 60 seconds to shave their arrears after the restart, when Griffin Neame cashed in on a spilled Jake Clifford bomb.

And once Scott Drinkwater converted Murray Taulagi’s try out wide, the scores were square.

However, a perfect Walsh pass put Arthars away — and when Reece Robson’s high shot on Walsh handed Reynolds another two points with his boot, Brisbane restored their commanding lead.

Payne Haas capped a signature performance with a late try, before Jaxon Purdue added a late consolation from long range.

BRONCOS: 1 Reece Walsh, 2 Selwyn Cobbo, 3 Deine Mariner, 4 Gehamat Shibasaki, 5 Jesse Arthars, 6 Ben Hunt, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Patrick Carrigan, 9 Cory Paix, 10 Payne Haas, 11 Jack Gosiewski, 12 Jordan Riki, 13 Kobe Hetherington. Subs (all used): 14 Billy Walters, 15 Corey Jensen, 16 Xavier Willison, 17 Brendan Piakura

Tries: Gosiewski (23), Reynolds (35), Arthars (60), Haas (72); Goals: Reynolds 5/5

COWBOYS: 1 Scott Drinkwater, 2 Robert Derby, 3 Jaxon Purdue, 4 Viliami Vailea, 5 Murray Taulagi, 6 Tom Dearden, 7 Jake Clifford, 8 Jordan McLean, 9 Reece Robson, 10 Jason Taumalolo, 11 John Bateman, 12 Kai O’Donnell, 13 Reuben Cotter. Subs (all used): 14 Sam McIntyre, 15 Jeremiah Nanai, 16 Griffin Neame, 17 Coen Hess

Tries: Neame (41), Taulagi (54), Purdue (77); Goals: Drinkwater 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0; 12-6, 12-12, 18-12, 20-12, 26-12, 26-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Broncos: Adam Reynolds; Cowboys: Griffin Neame

Penalty count: 3-7; Half-time: 12-0; Referee: Todd Smith