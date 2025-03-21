Ali Leiataua double drives New Zealand Warriors’ comeback win over Sydney Roosters

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 14 SYDNEY ROOSTERS 6

TOM SMITH, Go Media Stadium, Friday

ALI LEIATAUA’S first career double drove the Warriors to a come-from-behind victory over the Roosters.

A week after upsetting the Panthers in a 70-point shootout, the Roosters kept their noses in front until the 66th minute of a much more miserly affair, before Chanel Harris-Tavita’s solo try and Leiataua’s second score secured the Aucklanders’ second straight win.

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad registered a remarkable 314 running metres, seven tackle breaks and two try assists in a standout display.

The result ends the Tricolours’ eight-game winning streak against the New Zealand club.

The visitors absorbed their fair share of pressure before marching up the other end to score through Naufahu Whyte, who shrugged off Erin Clark beneath the uprights.

Leiataua replied for the New Zealanders, slicing through the Chooks’ left-edge defence, but Luke Metcalf’s missed conversion from out wide left the Warriors two points adrift.

The concussion-prone Victor Radley passed a head-injury assessment, but team-mate Connor Watson didn’t.

Although the Roosters had the best chances early in the second half, going close through wingers Daniel Tupou and Dom Young, the Warriors eventually earned the lead through a brilliant Chanel Harris-Tavita kick-and-chase.

Then Leiataua’s second, followed by Metcalf’s first goal, locked away the two competition points.

WARRIORS: 1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2 Taine Tuaupiki, 3 Ali Leiataua, 4 Adam Pompey, 5 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7 Luke Metcalf, 8 James Fisher-Harris, 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Mitchell Barnett, 11 Kurt Capewell, 12 Marata Niukore, 13 Erin Clark. Subs (all used): 14 Dylan Walker, 15 Jackson Ford, 16 Demitric Vaimauga, 17 Leka Halasima

Tries: Leiataua (26, 71), Harris-Tavita (66); Goals: Metcalf 1/3

ROOSTERS: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 4 Robert Toia, 5 Dom Young, 6 Sandon Smith, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Spencer Leniu, 9 Connor Watson, 10 Naufahu Whyte, 11 Angus Crichton, 12 Siua Wog, 13 Victor Radley. Subs (all used): 14 Zach Dockar-Clay, 16 Blake Steep, 18 Hugo Savala, 15 Makahesi Makatoa

Tries: Whyte (22); Goals: S Smith 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6; 8-6, 14-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad; Roosters: Victor Radley

Penalty count: 4-2; Half-time: 4-6; Referee: Ashley Klein; Attendance: 23,219