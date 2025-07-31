Adaptability key for Leeds Rhinos as star takes unusual position

LEEDS star Bethan Dainton believes that the character built within the squad in the early stages of this season will stand the squad in good stead over the coming months.

The Rhinos faced some adversity early on with a run of tough fixtures, injury concerns and a new-look squad still finding their feet together.

Dainton, usually a loose-forward, has recently played in the centres to help out as coach Lois Forsell navigates more injury absences, and for her, the positive attitude among the squad is one of their strengths.

“It’s different playing in the centres and the first time I wasn’t sure what I was doing, but I will always give it a good go wherever I’m asked to play,” said Dainton.

“We have a team-first mentality here and if I am asked to do a job, I’ll always do my best for the team.

“Everyone wants to put their body on the line for this team, regardless of what positions we are in, and we can all play rugby.

“We all stick together as a team – win or lose – and if people are playing out of position, we just stick together.

“We’re progressing in every match. We’ve come up just short in a couple, but we’re getting so many more positives out of games now and we’re building as a team every week.

“We’re getting some players back from injury so looking ahead to the rest of the season, we can only get better.”