Ghana and Nigeria to play international double-header

THE men’s and women’s teams of Ghana and Nigeria will meet in a double-header later this year.

Both matches will be classed as senior internationals and world ranking points will be at stake.

A date of November 23 has been inked in, with the University of Ghana Rugby Stadium in Accra announced as the venue.

It will be the third meeting between the two countries since 2019. The visiting Green Eagles are the current back-to-back Middle East-Africa men’s champions, while Nigeria beat their hosts to qualify for the women’s World Series.

“We know what a tough job it will be against the Nigerians,” said Andy Gilvary, Ghana’s national team coach.

“But we’re prepared. This is our chance to showcase the growth of Rugby League in Ghana and demonstrate the power of African competition.”

Ade Adebisi, vice-chairman of the Nigeria Rugby League Association, said: “For both our men’s and women’s teams, these fixtures go beyond competition. Ghana remains a fierce regional rival.

“We’re building something that will inspire generations across the continent and beyond.”

The matches will form part of a festival that will also feature games against Roots United, a side made up of African players from the USARL competition and who have played at the Las Vegas and London 9s tournaments.

Roots’ men’s and women’s teams will meet Nigeria on November 26 and Ghana on November 29, again at the University of Ghana Rugby Stadium.

The mission of the Roots Rugby Family is to empower athletes of African descent through sport and community.

“This tour represents both a symbolic and practical return to their roots—bringing together players, coaches and administrators from across the diaspora,” said Roots president and co-founder Tiana Granby, a cousin of former professional player Roy Asotasi.

“This historic tour represents more than just Rugby League – it is a powerful homecoming that strengthens the deep-rooted connections with the African diaspora.”

Their tour will include training clinics, school visits and collaborative workshops.

Rugby League Federation Ghana president Juliana Storey said: “We are proud to be at the heart of this historic occasion, seeing it as a defining step in the continent’s Rugby League journey.

“This tour is a celebration of shared identity, unity, and the enduring strength of the global African family.

“We look forward to unforgettable matches, lasting friendships, and the continued growth of Rugby League in Ghana and beyond.”