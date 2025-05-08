Catalans Dragons set to be without Sam Tomkins for Challenge Cup semi-final due to infection

CATALANS DRAGONS are set to be without Sam Tomkins for their Challenge Cup semi-final due to a knee infection.

Tomkins, who was staying with the team in England to prepare the Challenge Cup semi-final, returned to France yesterday.

The Catalans fullback will meet with a specialist in Montpellier due to an infection in his knee, but it is likely that the veteran will not return to England in time to be passed fit for the Dragons’ clash against Hull KR on Saturday afternoon.

It means that youngster Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet will deputise once more at number one, with the Frenchman coming in for high praise following his superb performance against Leigh Leopards at the Magic Weekend.