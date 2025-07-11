Adrian Lam believes Leigh Leopards are growing ‘potentially more’ than any other Super League club

ADRIAN LAM believes that Leigh Leopards are growing ‘potentially more’ than any other Super League club.

In such a short space of time, the Lancashire club has gone from the Championship to top-flight silverware hunters.

Overseeing that development has been head coach Lam with owner Derek Beaumont bankrolling the club to greatness.

Being such a pivotal figure in the transformation, Lam has charted the recent success of the Leopards.

“It’s been amazing to be involved. Just coming here when we got relegated with 3,000 or 4,000 fans in the Championship,” Lam said.

“That was tough to do and see. We have built the performance side of things on the field with plenty of lessons for me too.

“The changing of the name from Centurions to Leopards, the growing of the merchandise and the leopard print, the fans turning up and the increasing memberships, everything done off the field has matched everything we’ve done on the field.

“We want to keep rising up that ladder as a club. It will be three or four weeks in a row that we will sell out so we are thankful for the fans.

“We’ve got so much to achieve on the field and that’s what we’re striving for. It’s a great club to be a part of.

“But there are still two or three levels to go with recruitment and retention, the reserves, the women’s side and the junior development, we are growing potentially more than any other club.”