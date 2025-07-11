Hull KR boss Willie Peters gives latest on James Batchelor horror injury and explains Eribe Doro loan

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has revealed that James Batchelor is “getting his voice back” after suffering a horror throat injury.

Batchelor has missed recent weeks due to the throat injury, with Peters also giving an update on Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Michael McIlorum.

“Batch isn’t too bad. He is getting his voice back but it’s one of those where you have to take your time,” Peters said.

“He has trained this week but not full contact.

“Hopefully he can have a strong back end of the season and fight his way into the 17.”

One man that won’t be in the squad this weekend again after making a loan move to Bradford Bulls is Eribe Doro, who left last week.

And Peters has explained why he has made the short-term loan move to Odsal.

“Players want to play and unfortunately Eribe has been 18th man for a number of weeks and was 18th man at Wembley.

“It’s about giving him some gametime. He knows Brian Noble well and he’s obviously a fan favourite at Bradford.

“He enjoys going there, the players and staff enjoy having him there as well. It does make it easier than going to a new club where you’ve got to understand new calls and structures.

“Eribe enjoys playing at Bradford, he can play Super League and we have said that about our squad that we want everyone to be able to handle Super League.”