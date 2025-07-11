Ex-Hull KR boss Justin Morgan throws hat into ring for Castleford Tigers job

FORMER Hull KR head coach Justin Morgan has once more thrown his hat into the ring for the Castleford Tigers’ vacant number-one role, Total Rugby League understands.

Morgan was within touching distance of getting the Castleford job back in 2023 when Andy Last was eventually given the reins following the departure of Lee Radford.

But that hasn’t stopped the 49-year-old from trying out for the head coaching role once more as Castleford look to appoint someone to lead them into a new era under owner Martin Jepson following the exit of Danny McGuire.

Director of rugby and interim coach Chris Chester has said that more than 20 candidates, from the UK and overseas, have already expressed their interest in the role,

Morgan coached Toulouse to the Challenge Cup semi-finals in 2005 and made his name in the Championship and then the top flight with Rovers over a period of six-and-a-half seasons.

The Australian secured Super League promotion in 2006 and knocked out Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals that year as he turned Hull KR into a secure top flight side.

Leaving Craven Park in 2011 with a 56 percent win percentage, Morgan has been an assistant coach in the NRL ever since, and currently works for North Queensland Cowboys.