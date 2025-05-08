Adrian Lam breaks silence on Chris Chester exit and how Leigh Leopards will replace him

ADRIAN LAM has revealed that chief executive Neil Jukes and owner Derek Beaumont could play more of a role in terms of recruitment and retention following the exit of Chris Chester as head of rugby.

Chester has made the move to Super League rivals Castleford Tigers as director of rugby after three-and-a-half years at the Leigh Sports Village.

During that time, Chester has overseen promotion to Super League as well as a Challenge Cup success.

And now Lam has give his verdict on Chester’s exit.

“It won’t affect us too much but he is a close friend of mine. I played with him and worked with him here and we had a good working relationship,” Lam said.

“We will power on as usual. The club isn’t about one person and we are doing pretty good – we are sat in third spot in Super League and are 80 minutes away from Wembley.

“I’m sure that it’s the right decision for Chris and his family moving forward.”

So what will happen to retention and recruitment?

“It’s pretty much been at my door anyway. Nothing will change much in the recruitment and retention area.

“Neil Jukes and Derek Beaumont may play more of a role but that’s fine too. It’s business as usual.”

Of course, with the Perth Bears becoming the NRL’s newest franchise in 2027 and a PNG-based side entering in 2028, the rugby league talent pool will be stretched even further.

And Lam admits that every club will have a strategy of how to combat that moving forward.

“Every club will have to have some strategy moving forward. The PNG team comes in in 2028 as well so the talent pool will get stretched in all different ways.

“Every club will have a strategy. We’ve now got an academy and reserves side that we never had before.”