Adrian Lam confirms long-term Leigh Leopards injury as he explains win over Castleford Tigers

LEIGH LEOPARDS took home a 20-6 win from The Jungle tonight against a lacklustre Castleford Tigers.

The Leopards were in control from the first whistle, and never looked like relinquishing the lead after taking it in the fourth minute.

It was another safe two points and head coach Adrian Lam felt his side were impressive: “I’m really happy. The rugby wasn’t pretty but there were a few things we were looking for as a club and a coach which was good to see which was exciting.

“I felt like we were in control for the whole game which is a big game mentality.

“The only blip of the night was the six points but it’s hard when the kick is bang on the sport. It doesn’t matter who you play if you don’t get it right then it’s a try.”

Lam held special praise for his forward pack who terrorised the Castleford forwards all night.

“Our forward pack was pretty good. One of our fixers from the last couple of weeks was that and the whole forward pack was awesome led by Robbie Mulhern.

“I thought Aaron Pene did a good job coming off the bench – he hasn’t played too much this year and he brought some impact.

“I also thought Darnell McIntosh did well coming back into the 17.”

Lam did, however, reveal a concerning injury to Umyla Hanley, who didn’t play against Castleford tonight.

“Umyla Hanley will be out long-term. He’s torn his quad.

“Bailey Hodgson passed his HIA so he will be good to go next week.”