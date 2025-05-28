Toulouse Olympique set out path to winning Championship

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE are stepping up their search for a younger, leaner, faster squad as they plot a Super League future.

Chairman Olivier Dubois is on a mission to rejuvenate the club entirely in his quest to reach the top flight.

Toulouse beat Barrow 28-12 on Saturday for an eighth win in ten this term, and Dubois said: “I’m really happy with our start to the season, especially compared to last year where we began with four losses from seven.

“Our squad is much younger, which was a deliberate choice, and we’re competing at the top of the table.

“Our priority, as well as supporting (coach) Sylvain Houles and his staff and players is to continue to invest in our younger, faster and fitter squad and in our new centralised performance centre, which is a game-changer for us.

“We have state-of-the-art training equipment and many players say it is better than that at Super League clubs. It is a huge asset.

“We have a simple goal – to be the fittest and strongest team in the Championship, because we want to win the competition.

“We believe that if we win the Grand Final we have all the other ingredients necessary on and off the pitch that will give us the grading to reach Super League.”