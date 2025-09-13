Adrian Lam explains Leigh Leopards win over St Helens with Lachlan Lam registering incredible 40th try assist

LEIGH LEOPARDS secured a record Super League finish following their 28-10 win over St Helens at the Leigh Sports Village.

And it’s safe to say that head coach Adrian Lam was happy with the result: “I thought we were in control for the majority of the game.

“The five, ten minute period there after in the second-half with a couple of dropped balls hurt us. And then trying to defend with one player short, it’s a difficult thing to do.

“But I thought the majority of it we were in control. I liked how we got back control of the game, then scored a try and then accelerated towards the finish line in good shape.

“I thought it was a collective effort tonight. I thought our forward pack were really strong, especially at the start of the game, which is where Saints are at their best, probably better than anyone in the competition with the first 20 minutes.

“So we had a real big challenge there for us. I thought we handled that really well. And I thought there were big moments that we sort of turned up on as well.”

Lam went on to heap praise on his forwards.

“That’s the best that we’ve been connected tonight by a mile. Again, Robbie (Mulhern) and Owen (Trout), you know, when they’re on like that, they’re as good as any front rowers in the game in the UK. So I’m proud of them for that. They’ve worked really hard on that. Both have been injured in the last four or five weeks as well, coming back off that. So timing’s good that they’re both back in now.

“And I thought Isaac Liu has been a shining light for us this year. He’s been unbelievable the way that he’s played. I thought he was outstanding tonight and then obviously Joe Ofahengaue had a 15-minute block there.

“He wanted to stay on but we had a plan with him so he got through that so he’ll be all good to go next week as well. But the forward pack I’m really, really, really happy with. I think they’re setting the foundations of who we are.”

On the performance of his halfbacks, and reflecting on Lachlan Lam’s 40th try assist of the season: “I think they’ve been awesome for us in the last month. Lachy, I think that’s three I’m out of the matches on TV, out of four, he’s just become a father to a beautiful little girl last week.

“So maybe that’s got something to do with it as well. And I’m a grandfather, obviously. So that’s a bit emotional and I’m proud of him for that, but he’s certainly guiding the team and we’re dangerous on both sides of the field as well, which we’ve worked hard on.”