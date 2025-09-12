Leigh Leopards secure record Super League finish after hard-fought win over St Helens

LEIGH LEOPARDS 28 ST HELENS 10

DAVE PARKINSON, Leigh Sports Village, Friday

LEIGH LEOPARDS have now recorded their highest-ever Super League finish following a hard-fought win over a stubborn St Helens.

This 28-10 win also confirmed Adrian Lam’s side a first top-four finish in the summer era as Robbie Mulhern laid the platform for Lachlan Lam to steer the Leopards to victory.

The Leopards struck first after Lachlan Lam feigned and then passed to Bailey Hodgson who, in turn, fed Andy Badrock for a simple score. Gareth O’Brien converted.

Leigh almost doubled their lead around the midway point in the first-half when Owen Trout drove for the line but his effort was adjudged a double movement. At the other end, strong defence from Umyla Hanley forced an error from Mark Percival.

Moments later, Leigh’s right side sprung into action with O’Brien and Lam combining before Keanan Brand swerved inside Deon Cross and a falling Percival, to dot down. O’Brien added his second goal to make it 12-0.

Saints themselves had a try disallowed after Tristan Sailor was offside from a Moses Mbye kick, but the visitors were given a boost as Edwin Ipape was ruled to have hit Daryl Clark high with just over a minute of the first-half remaining.

Ipape was sinbinned with St Helens threatening in the last minute, swinging the ball to their right, but Leigh coped well to go into the break with their 12-point lead intact.

That being said, it was first blood to Saints in the second-half as O’Brien gambled with a short drop out only for the visitors to regain the ball in good field position and Saints pushed the ball right for Harry Robertson to put Kyle Feldt in at the corner.

It went unconverted by Percival but when a high kick was fumbled by Hodgson, lightning reactions from Sailor saw him put Robertson over on 48 minutes.

This time Percival goaled and Saints were suddenly back to within two points at 12-10. The momentum was with Paul Wellens’ side now and after they used their Captain’s Challenge to contest an error, more pressure was exerted on the Leigh line.

However, the pendulum once more swung the way of the hosts. Leigh claimed a try before the hour when Umyla Hanley contested an O’Brien kick and although the ball came out scrappily, Jack Hughes played on and touched down for the score to be given after video referee deliberation.

O’Brien kicked the Leopards to an 18-10 lead. And, to rub salt into the wounds, seven minutes later, Leigh got their fourth try – Ipape blasting through the middle. This came after a pressured Mbye saw his crossfield kick bounce backwards, and actually lose metres before being chased down by Andy Badrock. Bailey Hodgson goaled to make it 24-10.

The icing on the cake was firmly piped as the Leopards claimed a deserved fifth try five minutes from the end when Ipape threaded a kick behind the line and Owen Trout pounced.

O’Brien resumed kicking duties and missed but the bulk of the 10,011 crowd didn’t mind with their chargers securing a home tie in the play-offs for the first time in the Leopards’ Super League history.

GAMEBREAKER: Edwin Ipape’s 65th minute try.

GAMESTAR: The Leigh pack was excellent throughout an Robbie Mulhern led his side superbly.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Edwin Ipape blasting through near the posts for a crucial Leigh score.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts – Robbie Mulhern (Leigh)

2 pts – Lachlan Lam (Leigh)

1 pt – Curtis Sironen (St Helens)

MATCHFACTS

LEOPARDS

24 Bailey Hodgson

18 Keanan Brand

21 Andrew Badrock

4 Umyla Hanley

5 Josh Charnley

6 Gareth O’Brien

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Owen Trout

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

11 Frankie Halton

12 Jack Hughess

13 Isaac Liu

Subs (all used)

14 Aaron Pene

16 Matt Davis

17 Brad Dwyer

32 Joe Ofahengaue

18th man

15 Alec Tuitavake

Also in 21-man squad

2 Darnell McIntosh

22 Ben McNamara

29 AJ Towse

Tries: Badrock (12), Brand (24), Hughes (58), Ipape (65), Trout (75)

Goals: O’Brien 3/5, Hodgson 1/1

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

2 Kyle Feldt

26 Harry Robertson

4 Mark Percival

36 Deon Cross

1 Jack Welsby

14 Moses Mbye

8 Alex Walmsley

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

11 Curtis Sironen

16 Matt Whitley

12 Joe Batchelor

Subs (all used)

7 Jonny Lomax

15 James Bell

17 Agnatius Paasi

19 George Delaney

18th man

5 Jon Bennison

Also in 21-man squad

23 Jake Burns

27 George Whitby

37 Shane Wright

Tries: Feldt (44), Robertson (48)

Goals: Percival 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0; 12-4, 12-10, 18-10, 24-10, 28-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Leopards: Robbie Mulhern; Saints: Curtis Sironen

Penalty count: 6-3

Half-time: 12-0

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 10,011