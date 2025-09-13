Matt Peet reacts to Wigan Warriors’ heavy win over Castleford Tigers after heaping praise on Jack Farrimond

WIGAN WARRIORS coach Matt Peet heaped praise on youngster Jack Farrimond following a personal haul of 26 points.

Farrimond, who was making his first start since the win over Warrington Wolves at the start of August, crossed for two tries in the first half and converted nine of the 11 tries scored.

Peet opted to rest Harry Smith – who was ever present until this game – and Farrimond did not let him down.

“He’s a great player and a great lad,” said Peet. “I don’t like using the word natural, but he has been a good rugby league player for a long time.

“Everyone talks about the park rugby style about Jai (Field), Bevan (French) and Lachie Miller, and these guys have, but Jack is just the same.

“Jack has grown up with a rugby ball in his hands and he has got the capability to do special things and express himself, but the most important play of his day was the first tackle he made when he forced the error.

“That’s why we rate him so highly, because he can bend his back, so it wouldn’t be good doing the other stuff if he couldn’t do that.”

On the game itself, Peet was pleased the win and the fact Wigan will now have a home semi-final in the play-offs after securing second place on the league ladder.

“There is a lot to like and a lot to be grateful for as a coach when you can bring the lads in and give them an opportunity and I’m confident they’ll take it.

“When you’ve got a leadership group that drives standards to make sure we’re at it, we’re trying to build and then to come through the game, execute it the way we did and healthily, I don’t think we’ve got any disciplinary concerns, so you don’t get many of these in a head coaching job, any coach will tell you that, so when you get them you’ve got to enjoy them.

“It’s a big thing, isn’t it? (home semi-final) It would be great to host the semi-final down here.

“There are no guarantees that brings a result but it just a reward for our supporters who have been with us through the year and obviously the lads love playing here in front of our fans, so as a coach. I’m delighted that they’ve earned that opportunity.”