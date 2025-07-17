RFL Council outcome revealed as Nigel Wood gets permanent gig

THE RFL Council met for the first time in 2025 for both its Summer Council meeting and the RFL’s Annual General Meeting at the home of Wakefield Trinity, the DIY Kitchens Stadium in West Yorkshire earlier this week (Tuesday).

Council members voted for Nigel Wood OBE to be able to take the role of Chair subject to further ratification by members and elected Lord Jonathan Cane, Emma Rosewarne MBE, Abi Ekoku, Dermot Power and Jo Coates on to the Board until March 2026.

A key part of the meeting was an update from representatives of the Strategic Review Committee on the detail of the club led review which has been carried out following the passing of member resolutions in March.

The members also received presentations and information on a wide range of topics from the RFL’s 2024 Financial Statements, which were approved by members, an update on Brain Health topics and potential future direction from Dr Gemma Phillips and Professor Ben Jones as well as a detailed review of preparation for the 2025 three match Test Series against Australia’s men’s team this Autumn, from England men’s Head Coach, Shaun Wane.

This was followed by a detailed update from RL Commercial Managing Director Rhodri Jones on the business carried out by RL Commercial so far this period as well as a look forwards to the Ashes Series in marketing and communications terms from Joe Steel, Director of Marketing & Communications.

Nigel Wood said “I am extremely grateful to membership of the RFL for the complete support of the process and of all colleagues on the Strategic Review Committee.

“The sense of pulling together was tangible and there is undoubtedly a shared determination from all quarters to set the sport up with a plan for growth and investment.”