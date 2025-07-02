Adrian Lam makes ominous Leigh Leopards and David Armstrong claim

ADRIAN LAM has sent out an ominous claim about his Leigh Leopards side – as well as fullback David Armstrong.

The Leopards sit in third on the Super League ladder, but Lam is keen to change the mentality of all those associated with the club to fight harder.

“We are working hard to get third spot. I think the mentality here at Leigh, in the past, is to be happy to be here,” Lam said.

“But what we see it as now is, we want to be the best in the competition. It may take four months, it may take four years but I want everyone to start thinking slightly differently.

“That’s about wanting to be the best. We need to do things we haven’t done before. The opportunities presenting themselves over the next six weeks are exciting.

“Hopefully we can get through these weeks in good shape and see how much of a real deal we are or see how much hard work we’ve got to do.”

One man who has impressed without even being fully fit is fullback David Armstrong – and Lam is excited as to what a ‘100 percent right’ Armstrong will look like.

“We haven’t seen the best of him yet, he has had some great touches but he has suffered with niggles throughout the year.

“The medical staff are working hard to get him to a position he hasn’t got to yet. Who knows where he can get to when is 100 percent right.”