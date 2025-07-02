Ian Blease reveals contract option in front of Brad Arthur as Leeds Rhinos decision looming

IAN BLEASE has revealed that he wants head coach Brad Arthur to stay at Leeds Rhinos on a one-year contract with an option.

The future of Arthur has been well-documented with the former Parramatta Eels boss never hiding the fact that he wants to return to the NRL someday.

The 50-year-old was linked with the Perth Bears job from 2027, but the new franchise decided to go with Australia boss Mal Meninga as their number one choice.

But with recruitment and retention already in full swing for not just 2026 but 2027, Leeds’ sporting director Blease has confessed that a decision needs to be made soon.

“I think within the next month or so we need – me and him – to have a professional, honest and open conversation about what’s it looking like because I’m looking at 2027 for recruitment now,” Blease said on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

“I always involve in the head coach, of course I do. He’s the main man: how do you want to play? What type of players are we looking at? I’m on the market doing that job for him.”

Blease then revealed what kind of contract he would suggest to Arthur to keep him at Headingley.

“We work next door to each other and see each other day. We’ve been open and honest with each other since day one and he’s shared his thoughts about going back to Australia.

“Will that happen? I don’t know. Is he keen to stay here? Yes, probably. Does it change week in, week out? There’s a bit of that because obviously the Perth job was there, but that’s not there now.

“He would still take an NRL job at some point but my job is to convince him to stay here. Players are also convincing him of that bit by bit I think as well. He’ll have a decision to make and we all will pretty soon.

“I would suggest it would be one year with an option hopefully if I could convince him on that. What side that option is on would be down to negotiations.”