Willie Peters reveals Tyrone May turned down offers elsewhere to sign new deal as Hull KR boss reveals halfback’s dramatic transformation

WILLIE PETERS has revealed that Tyrone May turned down offers to go back to the NRL to sign a new deal with Hull KR.

The exciting news was confirmed by the East Yorkshire club last week, with May etching a new two-year contract until the end of 2027.

It followed months of speculation that the former Catalans Dragons playmaker would be heading back Down under in a bid to line up alongside his brothers, Terrell and Taylan, whom both now ply their trade for Wests Tigers.

And Rovers boss Peters has explained just how key May is to his side – even if he doesn’t get all the outside accolades.

“He did have offers to go back but he chose to stay with us which is great,” Peters said.

“People see Mikey scoring the tries but Tyrone is key to our leadership.

“Tyrone is the one that plays on the ball, he plays in the middle third and organises our attack.

“Tyrone will do the lead up to the games, the last pass might be done by Mikey but it’s what Tyrone does in the middle third which people don’t see.

“That’s not taking anything away from Mikey at all, but the importance of Tyrone cannot be underestimated. He creates the space and Mikey finishes it.”

Peters has revealed that May had to change the way he played to fit into Hull KR’s new style.

“We had to change the way we play. Mikey is more of a 6 playing off the back of a half and he had Jordan Abdull who helped free him up.

“But Tyrone had Nathan Cleary and then Mitchell Pearce at Catalans that helped to free him up so he had to change the way he played.”

So why does May not get the accolades he deserves?

“It’s probably because he’s not scoring those tries or throwing the last pass but when you’re in a team environment, everyone is key.

“Mikey Lewis and Arthur Mourgue would acknowledge what Tyrone does. He’s certainly not underestimated by us.”