Adrian Lam on Castleford Tigers, potential recruitment, keeping hold of Super League stars and Leigh Leopards improvement

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam addressed the media today ahead of his club’s Friday night fixture against Castleford Tigers.

The Tigers currently sit second bottom in the Super League table with just two wins in ten games.

However, Lam believes Andy Last’s men still have a lot of strike power with the Leopards heading into the fixture following a big win over Leeds Rhinos.

“I’ve watched a few of their (Castleford’s) games this season, so far. They’ve got a lot of big players who can step up, who will be on their game and hoping to get themselves a big win,” Lam said.

“We’re still aiming for that eighty minute performance, but Leeds was probably our best this season so far. We looked at our best in large parts.”

For that game against Castleford, Ben Nakubuwai will return for the Leopards with Aaron Smith and Keanan Brand also set to be included.

But, Lam admitted that he is aiming to lock down a number of his stars.

“We’ve got an owner who is very keen on growing the club, so we’re looking at players who can add to what we’ve already got.

“It’s business as usual every day this month, it’s not always about bringing in players, but also retaining players.”

Lam does, however, believe Leigh have another few gears to go through.

Lam continued: “I’m very happy with where we are on the table. I still think we’ve got two or three levels to go, and there’s so much more improvement in us.

“We’re working hard on and off the field to deliver in every field. We’ll keep our feet grounded.

“I think the longer the season is going on, we’re seeing the players really coming into their own.

“Everyone from Edwin (Ipape) to Lokie (Lachlan Lam) have been superb. The game time that we’ve had this season, just shows how collectively we’re progressing. I’m proud of everyone.”