Super League clubs on alert as Adrian Lam hints at potential loan deals for Leigh Leopards pair

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has hinted at potential loan deals for two of his Super League stars.

The Leopards go up against Castleford Tigers on Friday at the Leigh Sports Village with Lam confirming a potential return for Ben Nakubuwai, if he comes through the captain’s run unscathed.

“Ben will be included in the 21-man squad, but we will see on the captain’s run,” Lam said.

“If there is any risk I will not risk him what with the time we have got coming up. But apart from that it will be the same squad that we have had over the past few weeks.”

Lam also hinted that Aaron Smith and Keanan Brand could have loan spells elsewhere for game time.

“Jack Hughes is still 3-4 weeks away, Joe Wardle is early July, apart from that it is business as usual.

“Aaron Smith is back in training and all ready to go. Keanan Brand is available now, too.

“He is loaded up now to a position where we think he can compete so he is in the same position as Aaron in the sense of whether we play him.

“Those players are probably on the fringe at the moment and need a little bit of game time, so we’ll work closely with them on that.”