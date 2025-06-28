Adrian Lam on Leigh Leopards’ double injury blow and ‘lethargic’ display

LEIGH LEOPARDS suffered a double injury blow in their defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

Fullback David Armstrong came off at half-time after suffering for most of the first half with his knee.

And early in the second half Darnell McIntosh, who moved to the back to cover Armstrong, also suffered an injury and had to go off.

Leigh coach Adrian Lam said: “We had positional changes and David Armstrong will now be out for a couple of weeks, he and Darnell both had knee issues.

The Leopards came out on the wrong side of a 14-try contest which Lam described as a “weird game”.

He added: “We looked lethargic from last week (at Catalans) with the heat and travel and only trained once, and it looked like we hadn’t played together at times.

“The fans got their money’s worth but some of the things we did were uncharacteristic. We scored some great tries and never gave up and with 20 minutes to go I still thought we had a chance.

“It’s the last game of a six-week block (playing) away and we’re looking forward to being back at home (against Wigan Warriors on Friday).”