Mikey Lewis reaches Hull KR milestone as Johnathan Thurston comparison made

HULL KR coach Willie Peters watched halfback Mikey Lewis go past the 500-point mark for the club – then compared the player’s errors to Johnathan Thurston.

Lewis scored a solo effort try against Wakefield, moving him on to 502 points, and his coach was unfussed about it not being a “perfect game” from the Hull-born 23-year-old.

Peters said: “Mikey is probably going to have more errors than most, touching the ball more than most.

“Johnathan Thurston, years ago, was the best player in the NRL – but he had the most errors one year. Why? Because he’s touching the ball, he’s asking a lot of questions. And I want Mikey to express himself because that’s the type of player he is.

“Mikey is growing and growing. He had some magic moments again. He had some moments that we’d want to change, a little bit around discipline.

“But he’s not going to have the perfect game and we don’t want him to have the perfect game because it means he’s not asking enough questions and he’s not in the defensive line enough.”

Speaking about achieving the club’s best-ever start to a season, the Robins boss said: “We’re not getting carried away but I said at the start of the year that this team can leave a legacy for a period of time and they’ve done that by winning the Challenge Cup and they’re ticking off milestones like the best start.

“But it’s more than a start – 16 games, that’s the back end of the year now, we’re past halfway. We’ve got a very good team in there.”

On Rhyse Martin’s playing return, Peters said: “I need to have a good look at the detail of it, but on the eye I thought he did a reasonable job first game back. He’s had a lot of time off.”

Discussing who the first-choice kicker is now, the Hull KR coach said: “It’s going to be a difficult one because Arthur (Mourgue) is a very good goal kicker. But Rhyse is coming back and I just wanted Rhyse to play so there’s no rush.”