Ian Watson makes future admission on Huddersfield Giants star

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have won when it matters most in recent weeks, beating both the Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity to steer clear of the relegation zone.

One of those players that has been very much in form in the upturn in results has been veteran back-rower Chris McQueen, who has become one of Huddersfield’s most consistent players in the past few years.

However, McQueen is out of contract at the end of the season, something which head coach Ian Watson refused to commit on during his press conference following the Giants’ 34-6 win over Wakefield.

“Chris will announce it when he is ready, we have been speaking with him and having chats with what we see going forward,” Watson said.

“Chris will be the man who makes the decision when he wants. We’ve spoken to him and given him our thoughts of where we are at. He has had a chat with us and the decision will come from him.”

“I’m not going to commit on this.”

The 35-year-old has made over 60 appearances for the Giants since joining ahead of the 2020 Super League season.