Adrian Lam on what “spoilt” Leigh Leopards’ win over Huddersfield Giants, why David Armstrong was taken off and why Josh Charnley was left out

LEIGH LEOPARDS ran out 28-24 winners against Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium tonight.

Leigh were cruising for an hour after rushing into a 28-6 lead, but the Giants mounted a late comeback to go down by just four points.

And it’s fair to say that the Leopards boss, Adrian Lam, was dismayed by the late flurry of conceded points: “It will do at this point! I was pretty comfortable for most of that.

“I’m really proud of what I saw for most of it and there were lots to like about what we’d been working on.

“Except the last 20 minutes, it shows when you lose concentration momentum can swing quite quickly which spoilt the game for me.

“Credit to Huddersfield, I thought they were resilient and hung in there.

“Both sides only made two mistakes and completed in the 90 per cents.”

Lam has focus on what his side will do in the week off with the Challenge Cup Final next week.

“We had a lot of individuals that were off last week and I’ve had direct conversations with some of those and it was a massive turnaround.

“There will be a bit of downtime from this and on the back of four losses it would have hurt us so I’m grateful for the two points.

“In the blink of an eye it could have been 40 or 50. We got held up and there were a couple of wrong options.

“We are not playing anywhere near as a club and a team and it will take us a long time. Sometimes it takes six weeks, half a season and half a year.”

Lam also gave an update on David Armstrong after he was taken off after an hour.

“David was 50/50 so it was precautionary. He has had niggly injuries every other week.

“We didn’t want to risk him for the last 20 minutes.”

The Leigh boss also revealed why Josh Charnley was omitted.

“We wanted to get some minutes into others such as Keanan Brand who has only just played six rounds this season.

“He understands it, but being the competitor he is has been around a long time and is frustrated and just wants to play.

“As long as I’m honest and clear then it is what it is. It might be someone else missing the week after.”