Leigh Leopards edge out Huddersfield Giants in dramatic fashion after cruising for an hour

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 24 LEIGH LEOPARDS 28

CALLUM WALKER, John Smith’s Stadium, Thursday

THEY say things come in threes, well Huddersfield will have been glad to have seen the back of Ben McNamara, Lachlan Lam and David Armstrong after the trio ripped them apart for an hour to consolidate Leigh’s place inside the top four.

All three registered a try with Lam assisting twice and McNamara doing likewise once and though the Giants attempted a late second-half comeback, the Leopards hung on in valiant fashion.

George Flanagan came back in for Huddersfield with Tristan Powell making his debut following his move from Australia. Jacob Gagai and Sam Hewitt dropped out.

Adrian Lam welcomed back fullback David Armstrong as Bailey Hodgson dropped to the bench.

The Giants’ lack of confidence was evident and they were on the back foot early on as the Leopards peppered the hosts’ line.

And it was the visitors struck for the first points on 17 minutes, Isaac Liu taking an Edwin Ipape pass to stroll through untouched. McNamara converted for a 6-0 lead.

There was little to shout about from a Giants’ perspective and things got even worse for the home side as the half-hour approached when Umyla Hanley set Keanan Brand charging down the wing.

Brand superbly rounded Flanagan before offloading to the supporting McNamara for a scintillating score. McNamara converted his own try to make it 12-0.

Huddersfield refused to lie down, though, and a brilliant Adam Clune break threatened to breach the Leopards’ line but Tui Lolohea’s wastefully kicked possession away.

As it was, a touch of magic from Flanagan, with the number one scything through the line and stepping Armstrong, brought Huddersfield back to within six points at half-time.

That being said, the Leopards looked dangerous at the start of the second-half as McNamara forced a drop-out. From the resulting set, Armstrong took advantage of an overlap to streak home with McNamara’s magnificent conversion sending Leigh into an 18-6 lead.

The writing was on the wall for the Giants and, following a tremendous Lam run, the halfback dotted down on the next tackle after McNamara utilised the short side. The latter sent the conversion wide for the only blot on his copybook with the visitors now 22-6 up.

After forcing another drop-out, the Leopards had their fifth on the hour, Frankie Halton taking a short Lam pass before Huddersfield’s Adam Swift hit back with a flying finish on 66 minutes. Flanagan converted to reduce the deficit to 16 at 28-12.

Despite the Giants piling on the pressure and Powell coming close to grounding a Lolohea grubber, the visitors were let off the hook as Flanagan lost possession.

But, there was no stepping Sam Halsall after he intercepted a stray Lam pass to canter 80 metres with five minutes to go and when Leroy Cudjoe pounced on Hodgson’s error at the back to cross, the cat really was put amongst the pigeons.

Leigh unsuccessfully used their Captain’s Challenge to dispute Cudjoe’s efforts as Flanagan converted both to make it 28-24.

The grandstand finish was set up, but the Leopards somehow held out with the Giants finding energy from somewhere.

GAMESTAR: Lachlan Lam controlled the game.

GAMEBREAKER: David Armstrong’s try just after half-time took the wind out of Huddersfield’s sails.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: George Flanagan’s try was a thing of beauty.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Lachlan Lam (Leigh)

2 pts Ben McNamara (Leigh)

1 pt David Armstrong (Leigh)

MATCHFACTS

GIANTS

29 George Flanagan

2 Adam Swift

3 Jake Bibby

23 Taane Milne

5 Sam Halsall

6 Tui Lolohea

7 Adam Clune

16 George King

9 Zac Woolford

22 Tristan Powell (D)

13 Harry Rushton

17 Joe Greenwood

21 Leroy Cudjoe

Subs (all used)

8 Oliver Wilson

10 Tom Burgess

14 Ashton Golding

27 Kieran Rush

18th man (not used)

18 Sam Hewitt

Also in the 21-man squad

1 Jacob Gagai

28 Connor Carr

30 Jack Bibby

Tries: Flanagan (35), Swift (66), Halsall (75), Cudjoe (77)

Goals: Flanagan 4/4

LEOPARDS

1 David Armstrong

2 Darnell McIntosh

3 Tesi Niu

4 Umyla Hanley

18 Keanan Brand

22 Ben McNamara

7 Lachlan Lam

32 Joe Ofahengaue

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

11 Frankie Halton

8 Owen Trout

13 Isaac Liu

Subs (all used)

12 Jack Hughes

15 Alec Tuitavake

16 Matt Davis

24 Bailey Hodgson

18th man (not used)

17 Brad Dwyer

Also in 21-man squad

5 Josh Charnley

21 Andrew Badrock

27 Jack Darbyshire

Tries: Liu (17), McNamara (27), Armstrong (44), Lam (52), Halton (58)

Goals: McNamara 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 6-12; 6-18, 6-22, 6-28, 12-28, 18-28, 24-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Giants: George Flanagan; Leopards: Lachlan Lam

Penalty count: 3-3

Half-time: 6-12

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 3,458