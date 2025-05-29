Luke Robinson reveals Huddersfield Giants drama before kick-off as Tui Lolohea motorway issue revealed

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS went down 28-24 to the Leigh Leopards at the John Smith’s Stadium tonight.

The Giants were down 28-6 at one point in the second-half before the home side mounted a late comeback to lose out by just four points.

Huddersfield boss Luke Robinson had this to say after the game: “Rugby league is about fine margins and we conceded a lot of soft tries.

“I thought we showed a lot of fight in us. When we were 28-6 down, there was a fight to stay in the game.

“We looked a lot more fluid with Adam Clune and Tui Lolohea in the halves and George Flanagan out the back.

“They are a really threatening team and put us under a lot of pressure in the end.”

Robinson also revealed that he almost didn’t have his first-choice halfback partnership together with Adam Clune and Tui Lolohea with the latter stuck on the motorway before kick-off.

“We like a bit of drama this season. Tui actually got stuck on the motorway so there’s an accident on the M62.

“Cluney (Adam Clune) and those in his car saw the crash and got off the motorway. Tui was a little bit behind and didn’t move.

“I got Jack Billington to drive up and Tui said that he was at Junction 23 and could see the A Road above him.

“So he said if someone could get to the A Road then he could swap cars. Jack got to the A Road and got in his car and Tui drove Jack’s car here.

“Jack is still sat there in Tui’s car!”