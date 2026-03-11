Adrian Lam pays tribute to departing chairman as Leigh Leopards reshuffle

ADRIAN LAM has paid tribute to departing chairman Mike Latham as Leigh Leopards head for another reshuffle.

With Chris Chester leaving his position as head of rugby last year to join Super League rivals Castleford Tigers, the Leopards are still yet to replace him.

Now, chairman Latham has also exited the club, with Leigh putting out a statement last night that read:

“Mike Latham has stepped down from his role as Chairman, for reasons that he has stated as private, and has asked that this be kept low-key, a request the club is respecting.

“Mike will continue his unprecedented work as the club historian maintaining his outstanding records of the clubs affairs statistics.

“We thank Mike for his exemplary service to the club over the past thirteen years and ask that his request for privacy is respected.”

Now head coach Lam has paid tribute to Latham.

“The club has put out a statement and Mike wants to keep things like that private,” Lam said.

“On a personal note, he is an absolute legend and champion of a person. I think he will still have some sort of role doing the historian side of things.

“He loves writing and we will still see him at the club. He has been an important person and we wish him all the best for the future.”