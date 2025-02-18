Wakefield Trinity hit with double injury blow as Hull KR boss Willie Peters names squad

DARYL POWELL has made three changes to his squad ahead of Wakefield Trinity’s opening home game of the 2025 Super League season against Hull KR.
Powell has been forced into some changes after a hamstring injury to Ky Rodwell before the Leeds game ruled the Australian forward out while Liam Hood picked up a syndesmosis in the game at Headingley which will see the hooker on the sidelines.
Matty Russell also drops out of the squad for the game this week.
Jayden Myers comes into the squad after completing his four game suspension while Isaac Shaw and youngster Cain Staveley-Carr make up the remaining spots in the squad.
Wakefield’s 21-man squad:
1. Max Jowitt
2. Lachlan Walmsley
4. Corey Hall
5. Tom Johnstone
6. Jake Trueman
7. Oliver Russell
8. Mike McMeeken
13. Jay Pitts
14. Thomas Doyle
15. Caleb Hamlin-Uele
17. Matty Storton
18. Isaiah Vagana
19. Oliver Pratt
20. Mason Lino
23. Josh Rourke
25. Jack Croft
27. Isaac Shaw
28. Harvey Smith
30. Jayden Myers
31. Caius Faatili
34. Cain Staveley-Carr
Meanwhile, Hull KR boss Willie Peters has named an unchanged 21-man squad from the one that overcame Castleford Tigers in Round One.
1. Niall Evalds
2. Tom Davies
3. Peta Hiku
4. Oliver Gildart
5. Joe Burgess
6. Mikey Lewis
7. Tyrone May
8. Sauaso Sue
9. Jez Litten
10. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
11. Dean Hadley
12. James Batchelor
13. Elliot Minchella
14. Michael McIlorum
15. Sam Luckley
16. Jai Whitbread
17. Rhyse Martin
18. Jack Broadbent
20. Kelepi Tanginoa
21. Jack Brown
25. Bill Leyland