Wakefield Trinity hit with double injury blow as Hull KR boss Willie Peters names squad

DARYL POWELL has made three changes to his squad ahead of Wakefield Trinity’s opening home game of the 2025 Super League season against Hull KR.

Powell has been forced into some changes after a hamstring injury to Ky Rodwell before the Leeds game ruled the Australian forward out while Liam Hood picked up a syndesmosis in the game at Headingley which will see the hooker on the sidelines.

Matty Russell also drops out of the squad for the game this week.

Jayden Myers comes into the squad after completing his four game suspension while Isaac Shaw and youngster Cain Staveley-Carr make up the remaining spots in the squad.

Wakefield’s 21-man squad:

1. Max Jowitt

2. Lachlan Walmsley

4. Corey Hall

5. Tom Johnstone

6. Jake Trueman

7. Oliver Russell

8. Mike McMeeken

13. Jay Pitts

14. Thomas Doyle

15. Caleb Hamlin-Uele

17. Matty Storton

18. Isaiah Vagana

19. Oliver Pratt

20. Mason Lino

23. Josh Rourke

25. Jack Croft

27. Isaac Shaw

28. Harvey Smith

30. Jayden Myers

31. Caius Faatili

34. Cain Staveley-Carr

Meanwhile, Hull KR boss Willie Peters has named an unchanged 21-man squad from the one that overcame Castleford Tigers in Round One.

1. Niall Evalds

2. Tom Davies

3. Peta Hiku

4. Oliver Gildart

5. Joe Burgess

6. Mikey Lewis

7. Tyrone May

8. Sauaso Sue

9. Jez Litten

10. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

11. Dean Hadley

12. James Batchelor

13. Elliot Minchella

14. Michael McIlorum

15. Sam Luckley

16. Jai Whitbread

17. Rhyse Martin

18. Jack Broadbent

20. Kelepi Tanginoa

21. Jack Brown

25. Bill Leyland