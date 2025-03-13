Adrian Lam responds to Derek Beaumont’s involvement in Nigel Wood’s return to RFL

ADRIAN LAM has responded to Derek Beaumont’s involvement in Nigel Wood’s return to the RFL.

Wood has returned to the governing body as chair of the strategic review panel and by right he therefore takes the interim position as chair of the RFL

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington and Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont will form the review committee, which will look at the ‘challenges’ that the game faces.

It is hoped that the review can be presented to the RFL council for their next meeting in July, with Wood stepping down from the Bradford Bulls board to take up the role.

With Beaumont at the centre of such developments, Adrian Lam was asked about whether or not he had spoken with his owner on the future of the sport.

“My role here is to make sure we perform to our best each week and we success as a club and as a town,” Lam responded.

“We are doing that at the moment and Derek is doing his bit at the top and he is very passionate about that.

“I’m sure all the owners are passionate and want the best for the game.”