Gary Hetherington set to step down as Leeds Rhinos chief executive to take up role at relegated Super League club

GARY HETHERINGTON is set to step down as Leeds Rhinos chief executive to take up a role at relegated Super League side, London Broncos.

That’s according to the March edition of rugby league magazine Forty20, with the publication claiming that the Broncos will partake in a relaunch in April.

Forty20 says Hetherington is lined up to become Broncos’ executive chairman after leaving his role with the Rhinos in the autumn.

The NRL, according to the magazine, will also be involved in the attempted rejuvenation of the London club, with Queensland side The Dolphins expected to be the Broncos’ partner club.

Forty20 also claims that Leeds owner Paul Caddick will step down as director with ex-player Jamie Jones-Buchanan the ‘likeliest’ candidate to become the Rhinos’ chief executive.