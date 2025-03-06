Hull FC and Leigh Leopards share incredible draw

HULL FC 22 LEIGH LEOPARDS 22

ARINDAM REJ, MKM Stadium, Thursday

HULL FC sent out a powerful message about the fighting spirit they possess in 2025 as Lewis Martin’s 79th-minute try helped them secure a thrilling draw with Leigh.

Despite being down to eleven men for six minutes in the first half, and then conceding two David Armstrong tries in the second period, Hull kept finding the answers to stay in the game.

It could have been even better after Martin’s late try, as Aidan Sezer’s kick to win it hit a post.

Then followed a scoreless period of golden-point extra time, in which Lachlan Lam missed three attempts at a one-point winner for the Leopards.

Earlier there had been controversy as two of Hull’s key men, Sezer and Jordan Rapana, were sin-binned.

But Hull showed immense character in that period – as they did through the night – while Leigh were left to regret not handling that phase of the game well.

Hull had struck first with Cade Cust delicately teeing up Jed Cartwright to crash over – but Leigh responded quickly when good work by Andy Badrock helped set up Tesi Niu to arrow over.

There was a first blow for Hull after 21 minutes though, as Sezer gave away the first penalty of the contest with a high shot on Armstrong – which led to the home player being sin-binned. Gareth O’Brien took advantage of the penalty by kicking the visitors into a 6-4 lead.

The Black and Whites felt the effects of that and a huge blow followed as Rapana produced a desperate high shot on Armstrong, pulling him down from his right shoulder, and ended up in the sin bin too.

With Leigh having a two-man advantage on the field for the next six minutes, they quickly pounced with Umyla Hanley evading Jordan Lane and rolling over.

The visitors otherwise did not help themselves with their numerical advantage though, giving away a flurry of penalties – with Jack Hughes escaping a yellow card himself despite a high shot on Cartwright.

The third of those penalties led to Lane kicking two points and cutting the gap to 12-6, then Sezer returned.

Home fans’ frustrations continued when Leigh escaped a yellow again for a high shot by Matt Davis on Amir Bourouh – but at least Rapana soon came back for them.

O’Brien’s exit for a HIA early in the second half, after a clash of heads, which he later failed, did not help Leigh’s momentum and kicking potential – perhaps crucial in the final reckoning.

Hull hammered away and eventually struck when Sezer’s cross-field kick was picked up and touched down by Harvey Barron, who evaded Bailey Hodgson – with Sezer converting to make it 12-12.

Brad Fash gave away a penalty for holding down though and Leigh punished that as Lam timed his pass well and impressive Armstrong dashed forward and bagged the try.

But the thrilling contest was to take another twist when Hull hit back through Herman Ese’ese powering his way over for a try by the posts, as the home side came back to 18-18 going into the final quarter.

After a captain’s challenge was inconclusive, when Barron was judged to have knocked on, Leigh went ahead again as Leigh picked out Armstrong to wriggle over for his second try after more smart work by Lam.

There was a stunning finale though as a sweeping right-to-left passing move ended in Martin diving over with a one-handed finish in the corner with a foot near the touchline. Sezer’s kick struck a post so it ended 18-18 after 80 minutes.

After a closely-contested, tactical and sensible first period of extra time, Tom Briscoe was deemed to have caught the kick-off with his right foot on the line – and Hull had to defend the second five minutes.

But two heroic charge-downs of Lam efforts epitomised their efforts all night.

GAMESTAR: David Armstrong caused problems with his speed and well-judged runs, including two deserved tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Lewis Martin snatched the draw but ultimately there was nothing to separate the sides after an epic contest that had been hard-fought and close throughout.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Aidan Sezer’s cross-field kick for Harvey Barron’s try was teasing and eye-catching.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts David Armstrong (Leigh)

2 pts Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

1 pt Lachlan Lam (Leigh)

MATCHFACTS

HULL FC

23 Logan Moy

2 Harvey Barron

5 Tom Briscoe

1 Jordan Rapana

22 Lewis Martin

14 Cade Cust

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Amir Bourouh

16 Yusuf Aydin

11 Jed Cartwright

12 Jordan Lane

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

17 Jack Ashworth

19 Brad Fash

33 Will Hutchinson

40 Liam Knight (D)

18th man (not used)

31 Hugo Salabio

Also in 21-man squad

30 Callum Kemp

32 Will Kirby

39 Sam Eseh

Tries: Cartwright (10), Barron (52), Ese’ese (60), Martin (79)

Goals: Sezer 2/4, Lane 1/1

Sin bin: Sezer (22) – high tackle, Rapana (26) – high tackle

LEOPARDS

1 David Armstrong

18 Keanan Brand

3 Tesi Niu

4 Umyla Hanley

24 Bailey Hodgson

6 Gareth O’Brien

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Owen Trout

9 Edwin Ipape

12 Jack Hughes

21 Andy Badrock

20 Ethan O’Neill

13 Isaac Liu

Subs (all used)

19 Louis Brogan

15 Alec Tuitavake

16 Matt Davis

17 Brad Dwyer

18th man (not used)

29 AJ Towse

Also in 21-man squad

2 Darnell McIntosh

14 Aaron Pene

23 Nathan Wilde

Tries: Niu (12), Hanley (26), Armstrong (56, 67)

Goals: O’Brien 2/3, Hodgson 1/1, Lam 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-4, 4-6, 4-12, 6-12; 12-12, 12-18, 18-18, 18-22, 22-22; 22-22; 22-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull FC: Herman Ese’ese; Leopards: David Armstrong

Penalty count: 7-6

Half-time: 6-12

Referee: Tom Grant

Attendance: 9,765