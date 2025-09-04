NRL legend Darren Lockyer set to buy London Broncos

NRL legend Darren Lockyer is set to buy London Broncos.

Lockyer, who made over 350 appearances for the Brisbane Broncos and almost 60 for Australia over an illustrious career, will travel to London this week with business partner Grant Wechsel to watch the Broncos’ final home game of the Championship season against Bradford Bulls this weekend.

Wechsel is partners with Lockyer in a number of mining-related and investment businesses.

“I’m happy to confirm we’re looking at it,” Wechsel told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Darren and I have been in business since he retired in 2011, and we identified this as a good opportunity.

“We think the Super League has a lot of potential.

“We think that London is missing from the game.

“Super League needs London, the international game needs London.”