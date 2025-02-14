Adrian Lam thrilled by ‘milestone’ Leigh Leopards derby win – but still doesn’t like golden-point

LEIGH coach Adrian Lam admitted he is not a fan of golden-point extra time despite seeing his side come out on top against Super League champions Wigan.

​After a historic 0-0 draw, the season opener went to overtime and Leigh won with a field-goal from Gareth O’Brien – but Lam felt both teams deserved a point.

​“I’m not a big supporter of the golden-point to be honest with you,” said Lam. “When you play the game like that, I think both teams deserve a point.

​“I really do think that. If I was on the other end of that I would have been pretty disappointed. I said to the players even if we had lost by one I would have said the same.

​“I was very proud of the efforts. When you have so many new players in your squad, and with five making their (Super League) debut tonight, I was uncertain about what would happen. I lay in bed just wanting them to turn up for each other and be connected as a group.”

​Lam was delighted to see his Leigh team finally beat the Warriors: ​“It’s a nice feeling – Wigan were the only club that we had not beaten since the promotion back to Super League.

​“Our first win here in 42 years, it’s a great achievement.

​“I’ve said to the players to enjoy it. It’s a milestone, not only for them but the fans as well.”

Wigan coach Matt Peet said: ​“It’s tough to lose, but I thought it was a high-quality game.

​“I hope this game is spoken about in the right manner. A stray word here and there could undersell that game and it deserves to be highlighted.

​“I am disappointed we got beat, but to be involved in a game like that is special. I have been involved in games where we have won by 40, 50 and 60. They are non-events.

“That was a fascinating spectacle with two sets of blokes who deserve plenty of credit.”

​Peet revealed that Abbas Miski could have featured following his recent knee surgery: ​“But we decided to back Zach (Eckersley) and I thought he was excellent.”