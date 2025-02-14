Adrian Lam thrilled by ‘milestone’ Leigh Leopards derby win – but still doesn’t like golden-point

LEIGH coach Adrian Lam admitted he is not a fan of golden-point extra time despite seeing his side come out on top against Super League champions Wigan.
After a historic 0-0 draw, the season opener went to overtime and Leigh won with a field-goal from Gareth O’Brien – but Lam felt both teams deserved a point.
“I’m not a big supporter of the golden-point to be honest with you,” said Lam. “When you play the game like that, I think both teams deserve a point.
“I really do think that. If I was on the other end of that I would have been pretty disappointed. I said to the players even if we had lost by one I would have said the same.
“I was very proud of the efforts. When you have so many new players in your squad, and with five making their (Super League) debut tonight, I was uncertain about what would happen. I lay in bed just wanting them to turn up for each other and be connected as a group.”
Lam was delighted to see his Leigh team finally beat the Warriors: “It’s a nice feeling – Wigan were the only club that we had not beaten since the promotion back to Super League.
“Our first win here in 42 years, it’s a great achievement.
“I’ve said to the players to enjoy it. It’s a milestone, not only for them but the fans as well.”
Wigan coach Matt Peet said: “It’s tough to lose, but I thought it was a high-quality game.
“I hope this game is spoken about in the right manner. A stray word here and there could undersell that game and it deserves to be highlighted.
“I am disappointed we got beat, but to be involved in a game like that is special. I have been involved in games where we have won by 40, 50 and 60. They are non-events.
“That was a fascinating spectacle with two sets of blokes who deserve plenty of credit.”
Peet revealed that Abbas Miski could have featured following his recent knee surgery: “But we decided to back Zach (Eckersley) and I thought he was excellent.”