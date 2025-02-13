Gareth O’Brien strikes for Leigh Leopards in historic Super League opener with Wigan Warriors

WIGAN WARRIORS 0 LEIGH LEOPARDS 1

DAVID KUZIO, The Brick Community Stadium, Thursday

GARETH O’BRIEN kicked the winning field-goal in extra time as Leigh won a season-opening derby that was historic in more ways than one.

Leigh triumphed in Wigan for the first time since 1983, and did so in the lowest-scoring Super League game ever.

After becoming the first professional match to finish 0-0 after 80 minutes in more than 30 years, O’Brien – who once dropped a memorable golden-point kick to save Salford from relegation – stepped up to earn bragging rights for the Leopards in the battle of the Borough.

It was a thrilling end to a remarkable contest which started with world-famous announcer Michael Buffer welcoming the teams onto the field with his famous line of ‘Let’s Get Ready To Rumble…’, and despite the lack of points scored this was a heavyweight clash with plenty of hits on show.

Both teams had their defences to thank for keeping the game scoreless, with both teams simply refusing to buckle.

Wigan had to play in golden-point a man light following Adam Keighran’s yellow card late in normal time and – after a long delay because the stadium clock could not be restarted for the extra period – in the second minute O’Brien popped up to secure the win.

It was hard on the champions because both teams probably deserved a draw – but it was Leigh who took their chance.

Wigan had the better openings of the first half, with Jake Wardle going agonisingly close only to drop the ball over the line under pressure from Keanan Brand and Umyla Hanley.

Jai Field was their main threat with a number of half-breaks, while Luke Thompson went close to scoring a rare try via an unlikely dribble.

Leigh’s best chance of the half came when Wigan failed to halt debutant David Armstrong. He looked certain to score but instead offloaded, which was intercepted by Wardle.

Seven minutes before the break, Bevan French sent Kruise Leeming through a gap for Wigan and the hooker offloaded to Thompson who fed Tyler Dupree, but the prop was brought down inches from the line.

Liam Farrell made Super League history as he called for the competition’s first Captain’s Challenge after Leigh were awarded a penalty for a ball steal against Keighran, but he was unsuccessful – as Brad Dwyer and Lachlan Lam would be later on when the former was adjudged to have dropped the ball.

Early in the second half, a knock-on from Brand deep in his own half gave Wigan a crack at Leigh’s line, which sparked a mad couple of minutes. The Warriors were unable to capitalise at first with Thompson twice being held short, and Farrell was then sent to the sin bin for dissent after he felt he was obstructed chasing a French kick.

Ipape then lost the ball in the tackle and Field raced away to score what he thought was the opening try. Referee Liam Moore sent it upstairs and ruled that Ipape had the ball stripped.

Leigh looked to take advantage of the extra man as they went left with Jack Hughes who offloaded to debutant Tesi Niu, but he was bundled into touch by a great tackle from Zach Eckersley.

While neither side could find a point in the closing minutes, Keighran’s yellow card for head contact helped the Leopards snatch the win in extra time.

GAMESTAR: Gareth O’Brien will get all the plaudits, but Wigan’s Luke Thompson was the best player on the field.

GAMEBREAKER: Gareth O’Brien’s golden-point extra time winning field-goal.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The way Jake Wardle stepped Umyla Hanley was a joy to watch – the only thing missing was a try.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Luke Thompson (Wigan)

2 pts Edwin Ipape (Leigh)

1 pt Jai Field (Wigan)

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

22 Zach Eckersley

3 Adam Keighran

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

16 Liam Byrne

17 Kruise Leeming

10 Luke Thompson

11 Junior Nsemba

12 Liam Farrell

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

15 Patrick Mago

19 Tyler Dupree

20 Harvie Hill

23 Tom Forber

18th man (not used)

21 Sam Walters

Also in 21-man squad

2 Abbas Miski

24 Jack Farrimond

27 Harvey Makin

Sin bin: Farrell (52) – dissent, Keighran (79) – high tackle

LEOPARDS

1 David Armstrong

18 Keanan Brand

3 Tesi Niu

4 Umyla Hanley

5 Josh Charnley

6 Gareth O’Brien

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Owen Trout

17 Brad Dwyer

10 Robbie Mulhern

11 Frankie Halton

20 Ethan O’Neill

13 Isaac Liu

Subs (all used)

9 Edwin Ipape

12 Jack Hughes

15 Alec Tuitavake

16 Matt Davis

18th man (not used)

14 Aaron Pene

Also in 21-man squad

19 Louis Brogan

21 Andrew Badrock

24 Bailey Hodgson

Field-goals: O’Brien (82)

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-0; 0-0; 0-1

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Luke Thompson; Leopards: Edwin Ipape

Penalty count: 1-3

Half-time: 0-0

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 21,748