Is the new Rugby League 26 video game a success or a dud?

JAMES GORDON reviews the newest Rugby League video game.

VIRTUAL RUGBY LEAGUE is back after the launch of the new Rugby League 26 video game, though it’s got off to a mixed start.

The player likeness of all Super League and Women’s Super League players have been included, while Championship and League 1 clubs feature too – along with the NRL, NRLW, State of Origin, Queensland Cup and NSW Cup. You can play in any of the 12 Super League stadiums, as well as 15 others from Championship and League 1, and even at Wembley or Old Trafford.

While it is the first Rugby League video game release for eight years, it’s clearly a successor to the previous iteration, Rugby League Live 4. If you’re expecting a huge difference from that game, you may be a little underwhelmed. The big change is the inclusion of Pro Team, a mode similar to Ultimate Team from the popular FIFA series that enables gamers to spend money, open packs and collect player cards that they can use in matches.

You can jump in and play as any team in the game straight away, or you can plump for Career Mode, which enables you to take charge of any club team and manage everything, from setting budgets to spend on coaches, recruitment and medical, to even deciding how much ticket prices and merchandise should be; sign the players and play the games, or even just control one player.

You’ll be judged by your results, as well as fan satisfaction and your membership numbers!

Playing the game itself, my lack of potency in attack is compounded by a few quirks, like when turning the ball over close to the opponent’s line they still get a play-the-ball on the 10 metres.

Kicking out on the full from the kick-off resulting in a play-the-ball rather than a penalty is another example.

The hooker is often slow to get to the play-the-ball, and if you’re hoping to play fast off a quick break, then you’ll be disappointed. While defending is easy to pick up, even having played all of the previous iterations of the game, attacking remains a source of the unknown. You’re never quite sure exactly where a pass will go when pressing the button.

The best rugby game produced, in my opinion, was Rugby 08 for the PlayStation 2 and the beauty of that was the fluidity in moving the ball; you knew as soon as you pressed the button that the ball would be passed, and you would know where it was going.

What is most frustrating is the little attention to detail parts that should easily have been picked up before the game’s release – like players listed in the wrong position or with clearly incorrect ratings. Team ratings, like Newcastle Thunder being better than several Championship clubs. Lining up for a game at the MKM Stadium and the commentary team announcing it as Sewell Group Craven Park. NRL branding on Super League games and grounds. Some NRLW players have hit out at basic details and information being wrong. It’s a completely avoidable source of ire.

I can’t remember a previous Rugby League game getting such coverage and pushing from the official club channels. That hype has partly been diluted by the negative initial response to the game, caused largely by the unavailability of Pro Team virtually all weekend.

How quickly the developers react with patches and updates – now a norm in gaming – will be key to the game’s success.

But there is enough there to suggest that a decent game to serve Rugby League can come out of it. The addition of Pro Team, and the potential commercial success that brings, creates opportunities for the future.

If this game can make more money, as a result of the Pro Team success, with the backing of the NRL and Super League, then it can make improvements to revolutionise the game engine.

Comparisons with EA Sports’ football games in terms of gameplay and graphics are futile – the resources and commercial differences are gigantic. In some ways, Rugby League is lucky to have a video game at all.

If the avoidable frustrations noted can be cleared up quickly, and Pro Team runs smoothly, this could be the start of something good for Rugby League gamers.