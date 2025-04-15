Agent of Parramatta Eels forward Ryan Matterson rubbishes Super League rumour

THE agent of Parramatta Eels forward Ryan Matterson has slammed the rumour that the back-rower could be heading for Super League.

Earlier in the week, Love Rugby League reported that Matterson’s was a name that had been circulated to Super League clubs as a potential option for 2026.

However, that certainly isn’t the case according to the 30-year-old’s agent.

“He is contracted to Parra and no one has had a word to us from any camp, including the Eels,” his manager Chris Orr told Wide World of Sports.

Matterson is a name that is well-known in Super League, with Ryan’s father, Terry, plying his trade with London Broncos as a player and then with Castleford Tigers as a coach.

The 30-year-old began his NRL career with the Sydney Roosters, playing 60 times between 2016 and 2018 before moving to Wests Tigers for a solitary season in 2019.

After 24 appearances, Matterson made the move to Parramatta where he has remained ever since, registering almost 100 appearances for the Blue and Gold.