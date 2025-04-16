Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors stars listed as potential targets for North Queensland Cowboys

THE North Queensland Cowboys are on the hunt for new hookers – and Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors stars have been thrust into the limelight.

According to CODE Sports, Warrington’s number nine Danny Walker and Wigan’s hooker Brad O’Neill have both come into the sights of the Cowboys.

The Super League pair are not the only ones being looked at by the Queensland club, with Brisbane Broncos hooker Billy Walters and New Zealand Warriors playmaker Tanah Boyd also coming into consideration.

Walker was previously the subject of intense interest from the Canberra Raiders following yet another stellar start to the 2025 Super League campaign.

In his seventh season with Warrington, the 25-year-old only penned a new long-term deal back in January so any potential deal would require a mammoth fee.

O’Neill, meanwhile, signed his new long-term deal with Wigan back in December 2024, with both players contracted until the end of the 2029 season.