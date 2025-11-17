Agnatius Paasi determined to rediscover top form after new St Helens deal

AGNATIUS PAASI believes he still has more to give St Helens after agreeing a new one-year contract extension.

The 33-year-old prop will enter his sixth season with the club, having made over a century of NRL appearances before joining in 2021.

As well as playing in the Grand Final triumphs of that year as well the showpiece event in 2022, plus a Challenge Cup final win in his first season, Paasi was in the line-up which won the 2023 World Club Challenge.

But that July he suffered serious knee and ankle injuries from a controversial tackle by Leigh Leopards’ John Asiata, and was sidelined for ten months.

He played 16 games at the end of last year, then 27 more in 2025, to take his Saints total to 108 (89 of them from the bench).

And Paasi believes he can contribute to a new era at Saints, as Paul Rowley takes over as head coach following the departure of Paul Wellens.

“I’m excited for another year with Saints. This club has given me a lot, and I really appreciate it,” he said.

“I’m buzzing and I’m going to give everything I’ve got to try to win more silverware – we always want more here, so hopefully this next year is a big one.”

Paasi acknowledged that he is yet to reach the level of performances he displayed in his glory-laden first couple of years with St Helens, with the injury cited as a signifiant factor.

He added: “I can’t fault the club at all. The physios, trainers, and all the staff really helped me get back on the field and held me accountable. I’m grateful for that.

“I’m challenging myself to get back to the level I was at in my first two years here, and help the team out as best I can.”