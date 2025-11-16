Cast your vote in the League Express Readers’ Poll 2025

The League Express Readers’ Poll 2025 is now live, giving you the chance to crown your Super League, Championship, League One and WSL winners.

Five top-flight stars are up for the biggest award of all, the Super League Player of the Year.

They are Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos), Jai Field (Wigan Warriors), Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards), Mikey Lewis and Jez Litten (both Hull KR).

Connor won the Man of Steel while Lam claimed the Albert Goldthorpe Medal and the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association’s top award.

But while those only recognised Super League regular-season performances, these awards cover the entire campaign and all competitions – a potential boost to treble-winning heroes Lewis and Litten.

Cast your vote on that, and all of our other awards, by clicking here.