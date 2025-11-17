Featherstone Rovers make key women’s appointment while five more sign

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have made a serious commitment to becoming a strong Super League side by appointing a commercial manager for their women’s team.

Former strength and conditioning coach James Price has now moved into the business side of the game and is looking to help the club continue their development following their promotion from the Championship last month.

“This season is all about growth, ambition and community,” said Price.

“We’re looking to establish ourselves as serious competitors on the pitch – and to do that, we need the backing of local businesses and supporters.

“As commercial manager, I’m committed to redefining what sponsorship means. It’s not just about logos — it’s about partnership, experience, and impact.

“I want to bring people along for what promises to be an amazing journey with Featherstone Rovers Women.”

Meanwhile the club have announced five more members of their 2026 squad with Liv Howarth, Ellie Lamb, Lydia Fawkes and Katie Evans resigning for another year, and Nat Carr returning to the club following the birth of her baby.