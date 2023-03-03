Aidan Sezer future at Leeds Rhinos with contract running out at the end of Super League 2023

AIDAN SEZER joined Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2022 Super League season after two seasons with the Huddersfield Giants.

After starring early on for the Headingley outfit, injury and a dip in form made it a difficult number of months for the former Canberra Raiders halfback.

With the appointment of Rohan Smith as head coach, however, Sezer rekindled the form that made him a Man of Steel nominee whilst at Huddersfield Giants.

That being said, the 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season, but his agent Sam Ayoub has revealed just how much Sezer is loving life at Headingley.

“Aidan is loving it, I spoke to Aidan a fortnight ago, he’s enjoying his time there and he’s really enjoyed the last five or six months under Rohan Smith,” Ayoub told League Express.

“He feels really good, he was very disappointed missing the Grand Final with the head knock and he would like to finish on a better note this season that’s for sure and no doubt that he will.

“I think Aidan is the sort of player who has another two really good years in him. He plays the game at his pace.”

Ayoub believes that players leave it until a few months into the season to decide on their future after acknowledging whether their body can live with the continued pressure or whether they are still enjoying their time at a particular club.

“I think at this stage he is really happy, he’s enjoyed himself in Super League and he’s really happy at Leeds.

“So we will see how it pans out around April and May when we all have a better judgement of where we are at and the players have a better judgement of where their bodies are at and where their enjoyment is at.”