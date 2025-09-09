Aidan Sezer signs new Hull FC deal

AIDAN SEZER has signed a new one-year extension with Hull FC.

The Australian half-back signed a two-year deal upon joining the Black and Whites ahead of the 2025 Super League season, but has now signed for an extra yearwhich will see him remain at the MKM Stadium until at least the end of the 2027 campaign.

Making 25 appearances in all competitions, missing just twice throughout the full campaign, the 34-year old has 19 Super League assists to his name in 2025.

Cade Cust, Lewis Martin, Harvey Barron, Davy Litten, Liam Knight, Herman Ese’ese, Denive Balmforth, and Will Hutchinson have all also signed contract extensions in 2025.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Sezer said: “I’m happy and grateful to be extending my time with the club – I’ve loved my time here so far and I really feel like we are moving in the right direction.

“I feel a real connection with these fans, and taking to the field in front of them every week, home or away, is a genuine pleasure.

“My sole focus remains to achieve something with this club, and this special group of players over the next couple of years, and reward that passionate support we have in the stands.”

Hull FC’s Director of Rugby, Gareth Ellis, said: “Aidan has been a significant addition to our squad in 2025, and we’re delighted to see him add a further year to his contract here in West Hull.

“His influence, both on and off the field with his leadership qualities and knowledge of the game, has been hugely impactful on our squad as a whole, but in particular our younger players.

“With Cade Cust also signing a new deal recently, the addition of Jake Arthur in 2026, and some bright young spine players coming through our ranks, I’m excited by our options in the halves over the coming years.”