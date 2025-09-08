London Broncos linked with new head coach following Darren Lockyer rumours

LONDON BRONCOS have been linked with a new head coach following the speculation that Darren Lockyer is set to take over the capital club.

Lockyer was in the capital over the weekend with his business partner Grant Wechsel to watch the Broncos’ final home game of the Championship season against Bradford Bulls at Wimbledon.

Wechsel is partners with Lockyer in a number of mining-related and investment businesses.

“I’m happy to confirm we’re looking at it,” Wechsel told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Darren and I have been in business since he retired in 2011, and we identified this as a good opportunity.

“We think the Super League has a lot of potential.

“We think that London is missing from the game.

“Super League needs London, the international game needs London.”

Brought over by Leeds Rhinos mogul Gary Hetherington, who will be the Broncos’ director of rugby moving forward into 2026, Lockyer is interested in installing former South Sydney Rabbitohs boss Jason Demetriou as number one according to Sky Sports pundit Jenna Brooks.

That would mean that current head coach Mike Eccles would potentially be out of a job, which would be a considerable loss following his success at getting the Broncos to Super League and defying the odds to almost finishing off the bottom of Super League in 2023.